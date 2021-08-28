Sofía Vergara “Modern Family”: Pure bliss! With THIS bosom cracker, the Latina ensures weak knees

As Gloria Pritchett, Sofía Vergara played herself in the hearts of fans in the cult mockumentary “Modern Family”. Now the Latina had a deep look on Instagram in a leopard bikini. Internet users get very weak on their knees with this photo.

For this Throwback Thursday, Sofía Vergara (47) came up with something very special. The “Modern family“Actress took a photo of herself that immediately ecstatic her fans. See for yourself!

Sofía Vergara posts throwback in a leopard bikini on Instagram

This leo bikini really shows off Sofía Vergara’s advantages. The Colombian beauty posted a souvenir photo (throwback) on the photo and video network Instagram, which shows her laughing, sitting on the floor in a bikini with a leopard print. If Sofía hadn’t added the caption “#tbt Los Angeles # blackhair”, we wouldn’t even have noticed that the photo was an old picture. Except for the hair color, the actress has hardly changed. Instead of black as it was then, today she wears her mane in a caramel brown tone with honey blonde highlights.

“Modern Family” star delights fans with full bliss and a radiant smile

The majority of her 19.3 million subscribers pay more attention to the rest of the photo than to the hair of the fiery Latina: above all, to her radiant smile and her bulging cleavage. This is a real delight for Sofía Vergara’s fans. Sofía’s husband Joe Manganiello (43) is truly to be envied. Or what do you mean?









Can’t see Sofía Vergara’s bikini throwback? Here it goes to the Instagram post of the “Gloria Pritchett” actress from “Modern Family”.

“Enormously beautiful” – Internet users shower the “Modern Family” Latin with compliments

Sofía Vergara’s Instagram followers heart the hot photo by the hundreds of thousands (326,000) and fill the comment column with colorful emojis and compliments. “Love you”, an admirer assures her. “Linda!” (“Pretty”) and “Tremendamente hermosa” (“Enormously beautiful”) praise Vergara’s Spanish-speaking followers. “Caes mejor rubia” (“Blonde suits you better”), another user advocates the current hair color of his idol.

Fans learn Spanish because of America’s Got Talent judge Sofía Vergara

A subscriber to the “America’s Got Talent” judge even learned Spanish extra – just because of Sofía. She writes: “hermoso! Solo quiero agradecerles por inspirarme a aprender español, me encanta” (“Beautiful! I just wanted to thank you for inspiring me to learn Spanish. I think it’s great”) “I start learning Spanish because of Sofia too “, explains this user. Wow! Sofía has such a positive influence on her fans.

follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, great competitions and a direct line to the editors.

sig / bos / news.de