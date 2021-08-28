Shaved hair! Rihanna surprises with a new hairstyle

The long mane is history! Rihanna (33) inspires her fans worldwide not only with her music, but also with her appearance. Over the years, the singer blossomed into a true fashionista and now even sells lingerie through her own lingerie brand. But apparently this change is not enough for her – the singer now dared to do a new makeover: Rihanna now has a short hairstyle!

The new photos show that the successful entrepreneur has said goodbye to her long hair. Rihanna wears her hair darker than before and rasp-short! But it wasn’t just her hairstyle that attracted everyone’s attention. The musician once again proved her enthusiasm for fashion: the 33-year-old combined green trousers with white sunglasses and a striking coat in a blue metallic look.

What do you think? Rihannas Friend A $ AP Rocky (32) says about the new look? He will hardly have a problem with that, because her long hair was probably not the reason why the rapper fell in love with the singer. Opposite to Hollywood Life a close source had revealed a few months ago that the 32-year-old is now not only Rihannas Heart, but also that of her family and friends. “The trip is going so well, it couldn’t be better”the insider had emphasized.









Rihanna, May 2021

Rihanna in Santa Monica, California

Rihanna at a film premiere in 2019

149 I think the new hairstyle looks great on her! 203 I liked her long hair better!



