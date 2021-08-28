Shaved hair! Rihanna surprises with a new hairstyle

The long mane is history! Rihanna (33) inspires her fans worldwide not only with her music, but also with her appearance. Over the years, the singer blossomed into a true fashionista and now even sells lingerie through her own lingerie brand. But apparently this change is not enough for her – the singer now dared to do a new makeover: Rihanna now has a short hairstyle!
The new photos show that the successful entrepreneur has said goodbye to her long hair. Rihanna wears her hair darker than before and rasp-short! But it wasn’t just her hairstyle that attracted everyone’s attention. The musician once again proved her enthusiasm for fashion: the 33-year-old combined green trousers with white sunglasses and a striking coat in a blue metallic look.
What do you think? Rihannas Friend A $ AP Rocky (32) says about the new look? He will hardly have a problem with that, because her long hair was probably not the reason why the rapper fell in love with the singer. Opposite to Hollywood Life a close source had revealed a few months ago that the 32-year-old is now not only Rihannas Heart, but also that of her family and friends. “The trip is going so well, it couldn’t be better”the insider had emphasized.
149
I think the new hairstyle looks great on her!
203
I liked her long hair better!
Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz