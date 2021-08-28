Several Hollywood productions at the Venice Film Festival

Just a few weeks ago, the Cannes Festival celebrated the revival of the film industry. Because of the corona pandemic, it did not take place in May, as usual, but in July. This brought it unusually close to the 78th Venice International Film Festival, which started on September 1st. Could it be that Cannes has already received the best films and Venice has to put up with rather insignificant works and names? That was the question that was in the room. It is now clear: Cannes was just the beginning; Venice can boast even more stars and even more Hollywood productions.

While there were noticeably few US films to be seen in Cannes in the south of France, it now seems as if Hollywood has been waiting for the festival in the Italian lagoon city. There it shows several large studio productions. Ridley Scott’s action spectacle “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck celebrates its premiere, as does the sequel to the horror horror “Halloween Kills” with Jamie Lee Curtis in the role of Laurie Strode. The eagerly awaited new edition of the science fiction epic “Dune” will also be shown in Venice, for which Denis Villeneuve with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem will have an unusually large number of stars Got the camera.

Hollywood’s interest in the Venice Film Festival has to do with the fact that several Oscar winners of the past few years – including “Nomadland”, “Joker” and “Shape of Water” – were shown first in Venice. It starts on September 1st, however, with a European work: In “Madres paralelas” by the Spanish Oscar winner Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz plays one of two women who became pregnant unexpectedly and who met shortly before giving birth in a hospital.









20 more entries will then also compete for the Golden Lion for the best film in the following days. One of them is “Spencer”, a drama about Princess Diana with Kristen Stewart in the lead role, which was filmed largely in Germany. Paul Schrader, who wrote the scripts for “Taxi Driver” and “Wie ein Wilder Stier”, shows “The Card Counter” with Oscar Isaac and Willem Dafoe. Paolo Sorrentino (“La Grande Bellezza – The Great Beauty”) returns to the Naples of his youth with “È stata la mano di Dio”, and “Competencia oficial” with Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas is a satire about the film business.

Some women – five of the 21 contributions are from a female director – could stir up the competition. Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, for example, is making her directorial debut with “The Lost Daughter” based on a novel by Elena Ferrante and hiring Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson for it. Jane Campion is already a female directing heavyweight. The New Zealander, who celebrated a worldwide success with “Das Piano” almost 30 years ago, is back after a long break from cinema. In their film “The Power of the Dog”, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons play alongside Kirsten Dunst a pair of brothers whose lives are suddenly turned upside down.

He had the impression “as if the pandemic had served to stimulate creativity and raise the bar for quality,” said festival director Alberto Barbera in advance. He was unable to include many films in the program due to lack of space. Can he once again prove his keen sense for internationally successful works with this selection? That will be evident during the festival – and with the awards that the jury will give to the South Korean Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho (“Parasite”) at the end of the film festival on September 11th.

