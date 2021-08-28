Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsRussell Brand fought for Katy Perry
News

Russell Brand fought for Katy Perry

By Arjun Sethi
0
43




Comedian Russel Brand was married to Katy Perry. Despite an early divorce, he only has positive feelings for the singer.

the essentials in brief

  • Russel Brand was married to Katy Perry for 14 months.
  • He said he did everything to make the marriage work.
  • He is now married again and is a father.

Russell Brand tried to save his marriage to Katy Perry. The British comedian married the American pop princess in a traditional Hindu ceremony in October 2010. The wedding took place near the Ranthambhore Tiger Sanctuary in Rajasthan, India.




At the time, the couple had only been together for about a year. It quickly realized that the marriage had been a hasty decision after all. After just 14 months of marriage, Russell and Katy announced their divorce in December 2011.

The actor does not want to be said that he did not fight for love. Despite his failed marriage, the 45-year-old insists that he did everything in his power to make the marriage work. He emphasizes that even today he only has positive feelings for his ex-wife.

When answering questions on TikTok, he said, “I’ve really tried in this relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her. “

Katy once revealed that conflicting career plans and her desire to have children led to the end of the marriage. Meanwhile, both Russell and Katy are happily taken. Katy and her fiancé Orlando Bloom did not become parents to a daughter until the summer. Russell, too, has meanwhile been remarried and become a father.

More on the subject:

Wedding love actor Orlando Bloom Katy Perry


Previous articleDwayne Johnson has good reasons to forego adult scenes
Next articlePreview: Insidious murder in “Stralsund”
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv