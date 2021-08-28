Robbie Williams owes his marriage to Cameron Diaz

The singer and 41-year-old Ayda split three times before finally tying the knot in 2010. Robbie has now revealed that Cameron Diaz was not entirely uninvolved in this decisive step – she had a major influence on him getting back together with Ayda Field. “We were at the Chateau Marmont and we broke up and I was talking to people and I started chatting with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz and I started talking about this brilliant person I was just ending a relationship with And Cameron Diaz said, ‘It doesn’t sound like this relationship is over.’ And at that moment – I don’t know why it was – the universe said, ‘Go to Ayda. Be with her. Marry her ‘”says the 46-year-old on the podcast’ (Staying) At Home With The Williamses’, which he does with his wife.







