Robbie Williams owes his marriage to Cameron Diaz

August 07, 2020 – 2:00 p.m. clock
Cameron Diaz made it clear to Robbie Williams that he had to marry Ayda Field – shortly after the couple split.
The singer and 41-year-old Ayda split three times before finally tying the knot in 2010. Robbie has now revealed that Cameron Diaz was not entirely uninvolved in this decisive step – she had a major influence on him getting back together with Ayda Field. “We were at the Chateau Marmont and we broke up and I was talking to people and I started chatting with Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz and I started talking about this brilliant person I was just ending a relationship with And Cameron Diaz said, ‘It doesn’t sound like this relationship is over.’ And at that moment – I don’t know why it was – the universe said, ‘Go to Ayda. Be with her. Marry her ‘”says the 46-year-old on the podcast’ (Staying) At Home With The Williamses’, which he does with his wife.
The couple now have four children together, Teddy (7), Charlton (5), Colette (23 months) and Beau (5 months) and Ayda is sure that without Cameron she would never have reached the point in her life where she is today. So she’s vowed to “make out” with Cameron the next time she sees the 47-year-old. Ayda adds, “By the way, thank God for Cameron Diaz. The next time I see Cameron Diaz, I’ll make out with her! Can you imagine if Cameron had never done that? Imagine if they had never had this conversation ? ”
BANG Showbiz