Saturday, August 28, 2021
Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are engaged? An insider unpacks!

By Sonia Gupta
Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are engaged?

08/27/2021 3:45 p.m.

Will Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky dare to take the next step anytime soon? The two musicians have been a couple since December 2019 and apparently they are now considering taking their relationship to the next level.

According to reports in Us Weekly magazine, their friends expect the lovebirds to get engaged soon. “These two are so madly in love and it is true that there is a lot of excitement among their friends about an upcoming engagement.”





Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
