Reese Witherspoon had to muddle through alone with her baby

08/28/2021 9:00 am

Reese Witherspoon had to go through the first few months of motherhood alone because she had no support.

The 45-year-old actress, producer and entrepreneur is the mother of 21-year-old daughter Ava, 17-year-old Deacon Phillippe and eight-year-old son Tennessee. Now she has revealed in an interview that she did not feel supported when she welcomed her daughter into the world after her first pregnancy.

Reese Witherspoon alone with Ava for five months

At first she had to deal with everything on her own. She told the Armchair Expert podcast, “I didn’t have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned very early that it wasn’t going to work. I tried to do it all with Ava for five months, just didn’t sleep and went insane. “









She wasn’t the poorest

At least Reese Witherspoon didn’t have to worry financially at the time because she’d saved enough money to avoid work.

Still, she now knows that it definitely takes more than one person to look after a baby. “I was lucky enough to have saved some money and didn’t have to work, but it’s just not a one-person job. I would even say it’s not a two-person job. “(Bang)