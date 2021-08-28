Reese Witherspoon compares himself to Britney Spears

04/30/2021 8:17 pm

Actress Reese Witherspoon doesn’t want women to continue to be labeled “good” or “bad” from the outside.

At first glance, US actress Reese Witherspoon (45) and singer Britney Spears (39) don’t have much in common apart from their hair color. Nonetheless, the Oscar winner compared herself with the music icon in an interview with “Time” magazine.

She explained how differently the two women were treated by the press.

“Good” and “bad” women

In the conversation, the Hollywood star criticized the fact that, especially in the years around the turn of the millennium, the press tended to divide famous women into two categories.

Reese Witherspoon pointed out that stars like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton (40) and Lindsay Lohan (34) were portrayed as “bad” in the media, while women like herself and Jennifer Garner (49) were labeled “good” .

Who determines the label?

The 45-year-old actress remembered the time of her divorce from Ryan Phillippe (46) with horror. At that time they besieged the paparazzi almost around the clock.

The portrayal of her person in the media was very different from how Britney Spears was portrayed, who divorced Kevin Federline (43) at the same time. Even though both women had children the same age when they announced their breakups.

“What if the media had decided that I was something else?” Muses the Oscar winner. “Then I would have found myself in a completely different situation. Of course, I’ve made my own decisions for myself and in my career, but even so, your image feels a little arbitrary. And that’s kind of bogus. “









Tremendous pressure from the press

Even if Reese Witherspoon got the label “Good Woman” from the press, she suffered a lot from the media hype, especially during her divorce.

In the interview, she continued that on several days a mobile home was parked in front of her house, in which a camera was hidden that was aimed directly at her kitchen window. “My children could tell you stories, such as how I picked them up from preschool when suddenly people climbed onto the roof of our car,” she recalled.

Today she supports other women

The actress drew lessons from her observations. In 2016 she founded the media company “Hello Sunshine” especially for and by women.

With her company, she supports women artists in all creative areas. Be it in film, television, podcast or literature. In the associated community, women are supposed to support each other both online and in real life.

Check out this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello Sunshine (@hellosunshine)