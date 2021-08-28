Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNewsReese Witherspoon compares himself to Britney Spears!
News

Reese Witherspoon compares himself to Britney Spears!

By Vimal Kumar
0
74




Reese Witherspoon compares himself to Britney Spears

IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

04/30/2021 8:17 pm

Actress Reese Witherspoon doesn’t want women to continue to be labeled “good” or “bad” from the outside.

At first glance, US actress Reese Witherspoon (45) and singer Britney Spears (39) don’t have much in common apart from their hair color. Nonetheless, the Oscar winner compared herself with the music icon in an interview with “Time” magazine.

She explained how differently the two women were treated by the press.



Previous articleBuy Ethereum: will the sideways range break out now?
Next articleKardashian Jenner Clan: New Mega Deal With Hulu – Folks
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv