Pitch Perfect: What about part four of the series?

The a cappella troupe “Barden Bellas” has already received three “Pitch Perfect” films. Will there also be a fourth part?

The comedy “Pitch Perfect” turned out to be a gold mine in 2012. The a cappella troupe “Barden Bellas”, in which the film includes actresses Anna Camp (37) alias Aubrey, Anna Kendrick (35) alias Beca, Brittany Snow (34) alias Chloe and Rebel Wilson (40) alias Fat Amy singen, have since donated two sequels, “Pitch Perfect 2” (2015) and “Pitch Perfect 3” (2017). Part three celebrates the free TV premiere on Sunday, August 23, 2020 on RTL (8:15 p.m., also via TVNow). Rumors of a fourth film in the series have been around for a long time.









Rebel Wilson and Anna Camp raise fan hopes



Rebel Wilson recently re-fueled speculation about “Pitch Perfect 4”. The native Australian published a photo of the cast on her official Instagram account, which was taken while filming “Pitch Perfect 2”. In the comment she asks her more than 8.3 million subscribers: “Don’t you think that there should be ‘Pitch Perfect 4”? “Numerous fans want another sequel in the comments. Ruby Rose (34,” Batwoman), in Seeing “Pitch Perfect 3” as Calamity has a suggestion for the plot: Your character should then join the Bellas.

However, “Pitch Perfect 4” has not yet been officially confirmed. A fourth part does not seem to be completely excluded. The main actresses are close friends in private and are not averse to another sequel. Anna Camp said in an interview with “Collider” at the beginning of June 2020 about a possible fourth film: “We all want to make another one.” If it were up to the cast, they would continue the series until they are all old and living in a retirement home, Camp said.

It remains to be seen until further notice whether the franchise will continue. Until then, fans can enjoy private reunions and singing from the cast. The actresses sang “Love on Top” by Beyoncé (38) together for a good cause. You can see and hear the whole thing on Rebel Wilson’s Instagram account. The proceeds will benefit children in Lebanon and around the world.

