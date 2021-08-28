Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban: For the first time: They show their daughters

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman (53) has been in front of the camera as an actress for 37 years. But she never wanted to get used to a life in the limelight. With her husband, the Australian singer Keith Urban (53), and their daughters Sunday (12) and Faith (10), she loves to spend time on her farm in Australia. Separated from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, Kidman would like to enable her girls to have a normal childhood as well. Nicole has always kept Sunday and Faith out of the public eye or social media. But at this year’s “Golden Globes” (Sunday, February 28th) the big surprise: Nicole and Keith proudly showed their two girls to an audience of millions!









Of course we don’t want to withhold the moment from you! Therefore we have this premiere for you in the video above. And one thing in advance: Sunday and Faith are very similar to their famous parents Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban!

Nicole Kidman’s adopted daughter shows up again

Before Nicole found happiness with Keith, she was a superstar Tom Cruise (58) married. The actors were a couple for eleven years until they divorced in 2001. During their marriage, they adopted Bella, 28, and Connor, 25, who both lead lives far from Hollywood.

In the video below we introduce Kidman’s adopted daughter Bella, who reported back to Instagram with a photo after a long break.