Roar: Nicole Kidman and others in Apple TV + anthology series
Last change: Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 5 a.m.
Nicole Kidman in The Undoing (c) HBO
Apple TV + commissioned an anthology series called Roar, with the loud Deadline the short story collection “Roar: Thirty Women, Thirty Stories“Is adapted by Cecilia Ahern. The top-class cast has been impressive so far: Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), who is also one of the producers, the Emmy winners Cynthia Erivo (Genius) and Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) as well as Allison Brie (GLOW) are on board.
Are told as in the “RoarBook template Stories of different women who grapple with an absurd contradiction in their lives. Eight episodes are initially planned.
The “Glow“Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are the showrunners that is produced at Endeavor content.
The item Roar: Nicole Kidman and others in Apple TV + anthology series was written by Mario Giglio on clock first published.
Current favorite articles of the readers of serial junkies
|Netflix: New series and films in September 2021
What streaming highlights can Netflix customers expect in September? The final season of the Spanish series House of Money in particular is likely to cause a sensation. But Dramedy Sex Education is also returning … [mehr]
By Bjarne Bock on Thursday, August 26th at 9.45 a.m. | 11 comments on the report
add comment
|
Only registered members can write comments!
Only registered members of the community of serial junkies can ask questions and publish answers. Registration and use of the community is free. Sign up today! Here you can register for free. We do not pass on your personal data. Promised!
You are not yet registered with series junkies …
or