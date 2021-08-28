Saturday, August 28, 2021
Nicole Kidman and others in Apple TV + anthology series

By Vimal Kumar
Roar: Nicole Kidman and others in Apple TV + anthology series

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing (c) HBO

Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever and Alison Brie all worked on the film adaptation of Cecilia Ahern’s short story book Roar, which was ordered as an eight-part anthology series by Apple TV +.

Apple TV + commissioned an anthology series called Roar, with the loud Deadline the short story collection “Roar: Thirty Women, Thirty Stories“Is adapted by Cecilia Ahern. The top-class cast has been impressive so far: Oscar winner Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), who is also one of the producers, the Emmy winners Cynthia Erivo (Genius) and Merritt Wever (Unbelievable) as well as Allison Brie (GLOW) are on board.

Are told as in the “RoarBook template Stories of different women who grapple with an absurd contradiction in their lives. Eight episodes are initially planned.

The “Glow“Creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch are the showrunners that is produced at Endeavor content.

