New series on Amazon Prime – Nicole Kidman makes her guests suffer

– Nicole Kidman makes her guests suffer Singing bowl, yoga, microdosing: In “Nine Perfect Strangers” Nicole Kidman plays a wellness healer with whom you don’t know whether to fear or worship her. Aurelie von Blazekovic

Life changing: Nicole Kidman is a wellness guru in “Nine Perfect Strangers”.





Photo: Vince Valitutti (Hulu)

Finally come down, come out. Do yoga, meditate, get served healthy smoothies to detoxify. For example, wellness resorts planted in nature, from the Alps to California, advertise dearly – the more ambitious among them promise not only relaxation but “healing”. After a few days you should come out as a new person, a better person.

Nicole Kidman runs such a resort in “Nine Perfect Strangers”. But both Kidman in the role of the Russian guru character Masha and her luxurious “Tranquillum House” promise much more than a wellness stay. The ten days at Masha, her guests heard from hearsay, shouldn’t be less than life changing be.