New professional killer arrives on the set of “John Wick 4” – Will he beat up Keanu Reeves? – News 2021

The fourth installment in the popular John Wick action series is currently in the works. Not only are large parts of the cast from previous films returning, there are also many new, familiar faces. Donnie Yen will be a martial artist in John Wick 4. But how do John Wick and Yen’s character relate to one another?

After John Wick just got away with his life at the end of the third part, he flees to the Bowery King, who is hiding under the city and licking his own wounds. Together, in the fourth part of the series, the two will take revenge on the high chamber that is responsible for their excommunication and injuries. They will need some new allies to do this, but there will likely be new villains as well.

After a few new faces were added to the already high-profile cast, the question remains who plays a friend of John Wick and who an enemy. The character of Donnie Yen is particularly interesting, because in “John Wick 4” the martial artist will play a leading role. So far, however, we do not know whether Yen’s character will stand by Wick’s side or against him. It is only officially known that the two share a similar past. But that doesn’t mean much and Donnie Yen’s new character is still a mystery to us.











The new John Wick spin-off series “The Continental” will not only show the beginnings of the eponymous hotel, but also a young Winston. John Wick’s series is going to be ultra-short.

In general, we don’t know much about the plot of the action sequel so far. The only thing that is certain so far is that another action spectacle from director Chad Stahelski awaits us. It will also be international this time, with filming in Berlin, Paris and Tokyo. On May 27, 2022, the time has finally come and we can see Keanu Reeves fighting the High Chamber again.