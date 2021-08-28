Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsNew professional killer arrives on the set of "John Wick 4" -...
News

New professional killer arrives on the set of “John Wick 4” – Will he beat up Keanu Reeves? – News 2021

By Vimal Kumar
0
54




The fourth installment in the popular John Wick action series is currently in the works. Not only are large parts of the cast from previous films returning, there are also many new, familiar faces. Donnie Yen will be a martial artist in John Wick 4. But how do John Wick and Yen’s character relate to one another?



Previous articleBitcoin mining for free without investment – your guide
Next article“Spider-Man: No Way Home”: EVERYONE should play – even these two ex-Spider-Men!
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv