Mila Kunis: That’s what she says about Ashton Kutcher’s first marriage

This is what Mila Kunis says about her husband’s first marriage to Demi Moore

Mila Kunis is the second wife of Ashton Kutcher. In an interview, the actress reveals what she thinks about his first marriage to Demi Moore.

Mila Kunis (34, “Black Swan”) has been married to her fellow actor Ashton Kutcher (40, “Two and a Half Men”) for three years. What she thinks about his first marriage to the former Hollywood superstar Demi Moore (55, “3 Angels for Charlie – Full Power”), she has now revealed in an interview with “WTF with Marc Maron Podcast”.

“They had a normal, real relationship,” says Kunis. “They had three children that they raised together. It was a normal life.” The native Ukrainian explains that he was younger, but loved these children. This refers to Rumer Glenn (29), Scout LaRue (27) and Tallulah Belle Willis (24), whom Demi Moore brought into the new relationship from her first marriage to Hollywood star Bruce Willis (63, “Die hard”). Kunis also confirmed that Kutcher and the Willis daughters are still in contact.









Mila Kunis: Thoughtful sentences about your own marriage



Kunis and Kutcher have known each other since the shooting of the joint series “The Wild Seventies” (1998-2006), so for more than 20 years now. Until they became a couple a few years ago, there was never anything between the two, as she again asserts. “The people we were back then would never have come together. But it’s a shame that we missed 20 years together,” says Kunis thoughtfully.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been a couple since 2012, at an award ceremony they unexpectedly met again after many years. At first she only saw him from behind and had not yet recognized him. But when he turned around, she said in surprise: “Oh my god, it’s Kutch!” The two have been married since 2015. They have daughter Wyatt Isabelle (3) and son Dimitri (1) together.

Kutcher was officially married to Demi Moore from 2005 to 2013, and in 2011 they announced the separation.

CodeList