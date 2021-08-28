Saturday, August 28, 2021
Megan Fox and ex Brian were a good team before the split

By Arjun Sethi
Megan Fox, 34, and Brian Austin Green, 47, had a stable relationship before they split up. The Hollywood stars announced in May that they had decided to part ways after 16 years together. A few weeks ago, the “Transformers” actress finally filed for divorce from her husband. After all the private hustle and bustle, there was an interview with Brian published in which he had talked about his private happiness a few months before the Liebesaus.

Megan and Brian are parents of three children. The upbringing and care of the former couple would always have gotten a good job, like the 90210 star in the podcast Ever After with Jaleel White Declared earlier this year. They would have supported each other and made a good team. “I don’t get my self-esteem from work. Not from my job on set. I don’t get it from these people. I get it when I’m home and see my wife and children”, he had raved about his private life at the time.

Maybe that’s why it hit him as hard as Megan broke up with him? “Brian loved Meganlike he’s never loved anyone before. It was really clear to his friends and everyone around him that he wanted to make things work “an insider revealed in June Hollywood Life.




Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green
Brian Austin Green, actor
Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, 2011


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
