Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNewsMatt Damon no longer uses homophobic slurs - but only because his...
News

Matt Damon no longer uses homophobic slurs – but only because his daughter criticized him for it

By Sonia Gupta
0
61




actor
Matt Damon refrains from homophobic insults – but only because his daughter criticized him for it

Hollywood star Matt Damon

Hollywood star Matt Damon

© RW / Picture Alliance

Hollywood star Matt Damon got into trouble with his daughter for carelessly using a derogatory word for homosexuals. He wants to do better in the future.

Matt Damon, a successful Hollywood actor (“Good Will Hunting”), was born in 1970. He grew up in a time when it was still considered normal and even right for boys and men to make rough jokes and throw insults at each other – all in jest, of course. Today the world is different, we pay more attention to each other and try not to hurt anyone for no reason. As the 50-year-old now admitted, this still sometimes surprises him. But his daughter keeps pointing out to him when he is unintentionally inconsiderate.

Damon recently told a reporter that a family row broke out when he made a joke at the dining table at home that included a swear word that had long been used as an insult to homosexuals. His daughter got up indignantly and left the room. “Oh come on, that was a joke! I also say that in the movie ‘Inseparable'”, Damon called after her, but the girl withdrew into her room, stunned, where she wrote her father a little essay in which she gave him explained why the word is hurtful and inappropriate.

Matt Damon is learning

The actor took his daughter’s criticism to heart. “I said: ‘I’m retiring the Sch-word, I got it,'” he reports. He recognizes that careless use of such degrading terms is “dangerous”, even if this word was “frequently used” in his youth.

New illustrated book

For a drink with Charlize and Leo: Star portraits by Randall Slavin





Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston

This photo of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Duritz, singer of the band Counting Crows, was taken in 1995. The year before Aniston’s series “Friends” premiered and the actress became an acclaimed series star. Adam Duritz and Randall Slavin have been friends for years. In his song “Mr. Jones” there is the line: “We all want something beautiful”. This is also the name of Slavin’s new illustrated book, from which the celebrity photos come, and which will be published on November 5, 2019.

More

He received more than just praise for this honest admission. Many American celebrities noted that Damon could well have had the idea earlier and without the help of his daughter that terms like this are no longer appropriate today. The US comedian Billy Eichner asked on twitter for example, sniffing whether Damon had already found a good substitute for the swear word that he could use instead if he wanted to demean someone.

Source: “The Independent”

wt

#Subjects



Previous articleMedia drama: The Kardashians just can’t stand that much normalcy
Next articleTrees for Bitcoin – Canadian Investment Firm Aims to Enable Climate-Neutral ETF By CoinTelegraph
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv