Saturday, August 28, 2021
HomeNewsMark Wahlberg: Actor remembers his late mother - Panorama
News

Mark Wahlberg: Actor remembers his late mother – Panorama

By Vimal Kumar
0
81




Mark Wahlberg celebrated his 50th birthday on June 5th. Photo: Eugene Powers / shutterstock.com


Mark Wahlberg celebrated his 50th birthday on June 5th. He shared a souvenir photo on Instagram with his late mother Alma. She was suffering from dementia.

Mark Wahlberg (50) remembers his late mother Alma with a touching post. The actor celebrated his 50th birthday on June 5th. To mark the occasion, he shared a photo from earlier on Instagram in which he can be seen with his mother. Alma Wahlberg (1942-2021) died in April of this year as a result of dementia. “Miss you,” wrote Mark Wahlberg under his post. The family photo seems to have been taken at a concert by the New Kids on the Block, the band of Wahlberg’s brother Donnie (51).




“She is a beautiful angel”

The “Ted” star’s post reached over 400,000 likes after just a few hours. Numerous fans and friends of Wahlberg commented on the photo with heart emojis. “She is a beautiful angel who watches over you and your family,” wrote one user. “She will live in your heart forever,” commented another fan.





Previous article▷ FLy, the risk-free launchpad solution for protecting funds when investing in …
Next articleSelena Gomez: New single “De Una Vez” is in Spanish
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv