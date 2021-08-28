Mark Wahlberg: Actor remembers his late mother – Panorama

Mark Wahlberg celebrated his 50th birthday on June 5th. Photo: Eugene Powers / shutterstock.com





Mark Wahlberg celebrated his 50th birthday on June 5th. He shared a souvenir photo on Instagram with his late mother Alma. She was suffering from dementia.

Mark Wahlberg (50) remembers his late mother Alma with a touching post. The actor celebrated his 50th birthday on June 5th. To mark the occasion, he shared a photo from earlier on Instagram in which he can be seen with his mother. Alma Wahlberg (1942-2021) died in April of this year as a result of dementia. “Miss you,” wrote Mark Wahlberg under his post. The family photo seems to have been taken at a concert by the New Kids on the Block, the band of Wahlberg’s brother Donnie (51).









“She is a beautiful angel”

The “Ted” star’s post reached over 400,000 likes after just a few hours. Numerous fans and friends of Wahlberg commented on the photo with heart emojis. “She is a beautiful angel who watches over you and your family,” wrote one user. “She will live in your heart forever,” commented another fan.





