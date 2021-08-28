Lady Kitty Spencer: Stylish appearance in a polka-dot dress in Venice

When the luxury label Dolce & Gabbana calls for an event, Lady Kitty Spencer should of course not be missing. Once again, Princess Diana’s stylish niece shines with fashion when she arrives in Venice.

The aristocrat Lady Kitty Spencer, 30, does not allow herself to rest. It was only in July that she took 62-year-old millionaire Michael Lewis in Italy to her husband. Shortly thereafter, the luxurious honeymoon went on and now the niece of the late Princess Diana † 36 is once again devoting herself to public appointments. At an exclusive Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice, the 30-year-old made a stylish appearance in a black and white polka-dot dress.

Lady Kitty Spencer: Stylish appearance in Venice



Lady Kitty Spencer arrives in a dreamy setting at the celebrity event, to which Heidi Klum, 48, and Leni Klum, 17, are also invited. How could it be otherwise? Of course, Kitty wears a Dolce & Gabbana dress. With her high-necked and long-sleeved midi dress, she combines a yellow handbag and pink patent leather pumps with a low block heel. Also eye-catching are her large black statement sunglasses and a pair of gold stud earrings. She wears her shoulder-length, blonde hair straight and open.









Deep bond with Dolce & Gabbana



In 2017 Lady Kitty Spencer was allowed to work as a model for the fashion house. Since then, she has had a deep bond, which culminated in her being named a global brand ambassador.

Whether at private parties, public appearances or her extravagant wedding – Lady Kitty Spencer takes her work very seriously and can only be seen in “Dolce & Gabbana” outfits.

