Saturday, August 28, 2021
Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope now has red hair

By Arjun Sethi
New look for Penelope Disick (9)! The daughter of Kourtney Kardashian (42) and Scott Disick (38) has already proven several times that she can keep up with the older Keeping up with the Kardashians stars in terms of fashion awareness. Whether in a casual outfit on a road trip or extravagantly in an expensive Gucci coat – the little one has always shown herself to be stylish. Now the celebrity offspring dared to do something new up the neck: Penelope dyed her hair red!

Her mother Kourtney apparently helped her with the transformation. In your Instagram-Story shared a photo of the 42-year-old where the color is currently in Penelopes Acts on hair. The result finally showed the reality TV awareness on their profile. On the snapshot is Penelope to see showing off her fiery red hair. To do this, posted Kourtney all emojis in red color.

The followers like the new style of the nine-year-olds. Some even recognize a similarity between Penelope and a Disney princess. “Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid'”, commented a fan. Others think she already looks like her aunt Kylie Jenner (24).

Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter Penelope

Instagram / kourtneykardash

Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter Penelope
Penelope Disick in August 2021

Instagram / kourtneykardash

Penelope Disick in August 2021
Kylie Jenner, reality TV star


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
