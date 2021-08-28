Koch Films: An overview of the new releases on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray for November 2021 – UPDATE 2

In the distribution of Koch Films and the Independent itself, a varied mix of new feature films, catalog titles and animes on Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray awaits us in November 2021. The fantasy comedy starring Dan Stevens, Isla Fisher, Judi Dench and Leslie Mann will be released on November 25th “Opinions are divided“(Great Britain 2020), which started in cinemas in Germany on July 22nd. The implementation on Blu-ray in the Keep Case has German sound in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 as well as a featurette, interviews and behind-the-scenes -Feature, trailer and character cards. Other new films from Koch Films are the adventure drama “In the heart of the jungle“(China, UK, Malaysia, USA 2021) starring Jonathan Rhys Meyers, the real-life thriller”Outback“(Australia 2019) and the science fiction drama” Proxima – Die Astronautin “(Germany, France 2019) with Eva Green. There is also the 80s horror homage”The Djinn“(USA 2021) optionally in the keep case and as limited mediabook edition on Blu-ray.

A highlight is the new release of “John Carpenter’s The Village of the Damned“(USA 1995) on Blu-ray Disc. The first edition has been out of print for a long time and is only available at top prices Steelbook including DVD. The German sound is available in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and the bonus material includes a making-of, featurettes, a picture gallery with advertising material and a trailer. In addition, various HD premieres such as “Elmer Gantry“(USA 1960) with Burt Lancaster and Jean Simmons or”Company business“(USA 1991) with Gene Hackman.

For the first time in 4K resolution on Ultra HD Blu-ray releases Koch Films “In the mood for love“(China, France, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Thailand 2000) and”Happy together“(Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea 1997) by Wong Kar-Wai. The films appear with German sound in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and several extras as”Special edition“Including booklet, Blu-ray and DVD. Below we have listed for you all of the titles that will be launched by Koch Films distribution in November 2021, sorted by date. (sw)

UPDATE:All November novelties from Koch Films can now be pre-ordered from our online partner jpc.de.

UPDATE 2:Koch Films has now communicated its November program on Facebook and also the release of Stephen Kings there “The fire devil” (USA 1984) announced. The evaluation will take place in November (so far without a specific date) in the limited mediabook.

From November 11, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:

From November 18, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:

From November 25, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc: