Kim Kardashian: reunion with Kanye? In the wedding dress she causes a stir

by Rike Andresen



The celebrity looks of the day in the GALA ticker: Kim Kardashian: surprise appearance in a wedding dress at Kanye West’s release party +++ sexy cover look by Helene Fischer +++ Jana Ina Zarrella is very sexy +++ Anna-Carina Woitschack : This look drives her fans crazy

August 28, 2021



Kim Kardashian: In the wedding dress, she continues to heat rumors of a love comeback with Kanye



Kim Kardashian, 40, had actually filed for divorce from her husband Kanye West, 44, in February, but the reality TV star caused a lot of confusion when the new West album “Donda” was presented for the third time. As the highlight of the show, which took place in Soldier Field, a football stadium in Chicago, Kim Kardashian walks up to the rapper in a haute couture wedding dress by Balenciaga on the song “No Child Left Behind” with an XXL sheer in front of her face. Arriving in front of him, “Ye” flits a big smile across his lips before the lights go out and the show is over.

The scene looks like a reenactment of the wedding ceremony in 2014. Fans also notice this and ask themselves whether the glamorous couple have overcome their differences and are a couple again. That seems unlikely, however, according to the celebrity portal “TMZ”, several sources are said to have contradicted a possible love comeback.

August 27, 2021



Helene Fischer: Fans are enthusiastic about the sexy album cover



Dressed only in underwear and a blazer, Helene Fischer announces the release of her new album “Rausch”, which will be available from October 15th. “I sometimes had a foggy perception of how I should go into this musical harmony with myself – until the point when song after song was written, every word in it brought fulfillment for me and everything made sense,” writes the pop singer the photo showing her hot curves on the album cover. Sounds like a musical awakening – so we’re very excited to see which songs Helene will surprise us with this time. In any case, her fans are enthusiastic about the announcement and her look – the photo collects around 35,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within a very short time. A fan account writes: “The best news of the year so far” and probably sums up the joy of many Helene Fischer fans perfectly.

August 26, 2021



Jana Ina Zarrella: She chooses a special outfit for her first event



There is nothing that Jana Ina, 44, cannot wear. Even a purple leather jumpsuit looks good on the presenter. Not everyone dares to wear such a gaudy look, but their courage proves itself. She just looks amazing! Her fans are also very enthusiastic, as can be read from the compliments in the comments. So that the sexy look still looks elegant, Jana Ina combines the leather one-piece with a white blazer with square shoulder pads. In any case, the TV star has retained her sense of style during her “first event in ages”, as she herself writes under the picture. The bar for her next looks is high!

August 26, 2021



Anna-Carina Woitschack: Her sexy look drives her fans crazy



Thousands of fans should have been amazed at the latest Instagram photo of Anna-Carina Woitschack, 28. Because the pop singer is unusually revealing. Instead of a normal top, the wife of pop singer Stefan Mross, 45, wears a sexy leather bra with which she skilfully highlights her cleavage. She completes her all-black look with a tailored blazer and well-cut suit trousers that emphasize her slim silhouette. Anna-Carina rounds off her sexy look with playful sandals with chain details on the ankles and gold-colored jewelry.









Her fans are enthusiastic about her outfit and are busy commenting on the photo. One user writes: “I love the outfit” and adds a smiley with heart eyes to his comment. He speaks to many from the soul …

August 25, 2021



Lottie Moss: Her daring school girl look leaves little to the imagination



Lottie Moss, 23, feels good in her body and likes to show it in public. Whether on her Instagram profile or at events, the little half-sister of Kate Moss, 47, likes to show what she has – also at the “Magic Mike Live VIP Night”. A short plaid skirt, in the style of a school uniform, a laced crop top with an exposed under-boob and an XL college jacket: Here Lottie deliberately plays lustful fantasies. Too daring or not, the famous British woman is visibly comfortable with her choice of clothes and poses confidently for the photographers.

Lottie Moss at the Magic Mike Live VIP Night © Splashnews.com

August 24, 2021



Jay-Z + Beyoncé: Your first joint campaign makes history



It is the first time that Jay-Z, 51, and Beyoncé, 39, stand together for a campaign in front of the camera. Under the title “About Love”, the luxury jeweler celebrates the modern love story of the power couple and gives insights into the new creative direction of the house.

The video is already making history, as it shows a work by the artist Jean-Michel Basquiat that has never been seen before and is called “Equals Pi”. Beyoncé is also the first black woman to wear the 128.54-carat Tiffany diamond; this honor has only been bestowed on three other women (Mrs. Sheldon Whitehouse, Audrey Hepburn and Lady Gaga at the 2019 Oscars). The Carters wouldn’t be “the Carters” if they didn’t make a difference with this campaign: That’s how “Tiffany & Co.” $ two million to historically African American colleges and universities.

As you can see from Beyoncé’s outfit, the “About Love” campaign pays homage to the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and to the iconic look of Holly Golightly, then played by Audrey Hepburn.

Audrey Hepburn wears the Tiffany diamond. © Mary Evans / imago images

For advertising shots, the actress also posed with the precious Tiffany diamond, but currently with a different setting. Beyoncé wears a more delicate necklace that was redesigned in 2012.

23 August 2021



Partner look: Rebecca Mir and Massimo Sinató show how it’s done



In the past, Rebecca Mir, 29, and Massimo Sinató, 40, have often shown that they have a knack for fashion – the two of them prove it once again with their latest Instagram photo. The model and the dancer pose on it in an elegant partner look. While Massimo is wearing well-cut chinos, a black shirt and pointed boots, his sweetheart shows off her great body in a sexy lace body from the Hunkemöller brand. She also combines tight-fitting trousers with flared legs and filigree Jimmy Choo heels with a small brooch. With the white blazers, the partner look of Rebecca and Massimo becomes unmistakable. Rebecca relies on the Stella McCartney brand.

And when it comes to accessories, too, the pair is coordinated – both wear silver details. While Rebecca adorns herself with earrings from Bulgari, Massimo shows herself with a belt with a logo buckle from the luxury label Louis Vuitton. His style is rounded off by casual sunglasses.

