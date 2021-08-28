Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNewsKaty Perry + Orlando Bloom: Your wedding plans should be on hold
News

Katy Perry + Orlando Bloom: Your wedding plans should be on hold

By Arjun Sethi
0
49




In 2019, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged. Now the two stars shouldn’t be in a hurry with the wedding.

Initially, Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, had an extended on-off relationship. The engagement followed in February 2019 and in August 2020 they became the parents of little Daisy Dove. But when is the two of them getting married? If you believe an insider, it will probably not be very soon.

Katy Perry + Orlando Bloom haven’t set a date yet

Actually, the wedding of the stars should already take place in December 2019. At that time, however, the venue that Perry and Bloom wanted was no longer available. Then in 2020 the pandemic destroyed a big celebration. In addition, since the birth of their first child, the couple have fully concentrated on life as a threesome. But does something speak against a wedding in 2021?





Katy Perry

As an anonymous source reports to the US portal “ETOnline”, there is definitely a reason why the singer and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star continue to avoid the subject of weddings. The couple’s plans are said to be on hold, not even a new date should have been set. The reason: When the singer and the Hollywood star originally planned their marriage, there was “a lot of stress and tension”. Now the two do not want to expose themselves to this pressure anymore.

The couple are focused on their daughter Daisy

Instead, according to the report, the two are focused on their parenting role. Bloom is fully “in papa mode”. Perry is slowly preparing for work again, but their daughter is currently the top priority for the couple. When the time comes, it would be a second marriage for both of them. The singer was married to comedian and actor Russell Brand, 45, between 2010 and 2012, and Bloom to model Miranda Kerr, 37, with whom he has son Flynn, 10, from 2010 to 2013.

Sources used: etonline.com

CodeList

#Subjects


Previous articleQuarantine went so well for Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe
Next articleAfter 30 years: Kiefer Sutherland talks about separation from Julia Roberts
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv