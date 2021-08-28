Katy Perry + Orlando Bloom: Your wedding plans should be on hold

In 2019, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry got engaged. Now the two stars shouldn’t be in a hurry with the wedding.

Initially, Katy Perry, 36, and Orlando Bloom, 44, had an extended on-off relationship. The engagement followed in February 2019 and in August 2020 they became the parents of little Daisy Dove. But when is the two of them getting married? If you believe an insider, it will probably not be very soon.

Katy Perry + Orlando Bloom haven’t set a date yet



Actually, the wedding of the stars should already take place in December 2019. At that time, however, the venue that Perry and Bloom wanted was no longer available. Then in 2020 the pandemic destroyed a big celebration. In addition, since the birth of their first child, the couple have fully concentrated on life as a threesome. But does something speak against a wedding in 2021?













As an anonymous source reports to the US portal “ETOnline”, there is definitely a reason why the singer and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star continue to avoid the subject of weddings. The couple’s plans are said to be on hold, not even a new date should have been set. The reason: When the singer and the Hollywood star originally planned their marriage, there was “a lot of stress and tension”. Now the two do not want to expose themselves to this pressure anymore.

The couple are focused on their daughter Daisy



Instead, according to the report, the two are focused on their parenting role. Bloom is fully “in papa mode”. Perry is slowly preparing for work again, but their daughter is currently the top priority for the couple. When the time comes, it would be a second marriage for both of them. The singer was married to comedian and actor Russell Brand, 45, between 2010 and 2012, and Bloom to model Miranda Kerr, 37, with whom he has son Flynn, 10, from 2010 to 2013.

Sources used: etonline.com

