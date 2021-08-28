Kardashian Jenner Clan: New Mega Deal With Hulu – Folks

The shock was deep among the fans: At the beginning of September, Kim Kardashian (40) announced on Instagram that the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” (KUWTK) had been dropped. For 14 years, the Kardashian-Jenner clan fought, loved, separated and reconciled on the iconic show. Through them they became known to an audience of millions – and very rich.

But now it comes out: The family has bagged a new deal with the streaming platform Hulu. The spicy thing: The reason for the end of KUWTK was stated in a statement by the executive broadcaster E! called that the Kardashian-Jenner clan would like to lead an OFF-camera life.

What was hard to believe for fans back then has now actually come true as total cheese. Head of the family Kris Jenner (65) raves about the new deal on Instagram: “I’m excited to announce our new multi-year partnership with Hulu and Star and that something will happen in 2021.”

She also posts a photo of herself and her five daughters Kim (40), Khloé (36), Kourtney (41), Kendall (25) and Kylie (23).









The on-demand platforms Hulu and Star belong to Disney +, the in-house streaming service of the Disney group. The Kardashian deal was announced on Thursday at the US giant’s Investor Day.

What exactly the show will look like is not yet known, only that the content will be developed for an international audience and released in late 2021. The last episode of the 20th season “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” will air in early 2021. And in the intervening time, the Kardashians and Jenners are sure to make sure not to be forgotten.