Julia Roberts took off before saying yes to buddy: Kiefer Sutherland unpacks

Julia Roberts’ love life is ready for the cinema: Before she married her current husband Danny Moder, fellow actor Kiefer Sutherland was the man at Julia’s side. But she left him in a heartbreaking way that comes very close to her hit movie “The Bride Who Doesn’t Dare”.

She has broken quite a few hearts on screen, but Julia Roberts (53) is not a child of sadness in real life either. The Hollywood beauty has been happily married to cameraman Daniel Moder (52) since 2002. But that would actually be her third marriage. At least, if Julia hadn’t made a fuss about “The bride who doesn’t dare” and just ran away shortly before the wedding – together with her groom’s best friend. Yes, this story was not written by a scriptwriter, but was written by life itself. And the victim was none other than the actor Kiefer Sutherland (54), who is now talking about what he experienced in a podcast.

Julia Roberts broke Kiefer Sutherland’s heart

It was the summer of 1991, more precisely June 14th. At that time, 23-year-old Julia Robert was supposed to marry Kiefer Sutherland, who was one year older. The wedding was planned down to the last detail, the wedding dress bought, the invitations sent out – but then the bride suddenly changed her mind. Julia got cold feet, grabbed Jason Patric, her fiancé’s best friend, and left for Ireland with him. And Kiefer Sutherland? It wasn’t just the multi-million dollar wedding that fell through for him. He lost his future wife and best buddy at the same time. A stroke of fate that hit him deeply back then and still makes him smile today. “If you fall in love, you fall in love. There is nothing you can do about it,” emphasizes the “24” star now surprisingly relaxed. “Julia is an extraordinary person and so is Jason. And you know what? The timing is just the way it is and everyone has developed further.”









Kiefer Sutherland and Jason Patric are friends to this day

But it shouldn’t have been as relaxed as it sounds today. After all, the jumble of love around Julia Roberts has made many headlines. And while Kiefer Sutherland, who was left standing at the altar, licked his wounds, the actress was having fun with his best friend and in front of many airplane passengers. Because the two of them obviously didn’t want to miss anything on the way to Ireland, writes the US website “pagesix.com”.

Precisely because of this, it should surely surprise many that Kiefer Sutherland and his friend at the time are not only in contact again today, but are actually friends. “Back then I lost my SUV, my dog ​​and my best friend,” sums up Julia Roberts’ ex-fiancé. And since he missed the latter so much, the two have now made up again and let the past rest, as Jason Patric confirms in the podcast: “When I saw him again, we laughed and toasted each other. Both Julia and Kiefer are Have been married a few times since then. And what remains after all is Kiefer and I: two friends who have been friends for 35 years. “

