John Wick 4: Everything We Know About the New Movie

With three super successful films, John Wick is already one of the best action sagas of all time and one of Keanu Reeves’ best projects. There are also two more films and a spin-off series that will take place in “The Continental”, the incredible criminal hotel where the hit man gets his guns and his tailor-made suits.

As expected, “John Wick: Chapter 3” was explosive, brutal and suspenseful, and this third film left Wick in a complicated position, yet another hunted fugitive with a bounty on him.

That ending made it clear that a fourth film was in the works, and it wasn’t long before the studio confirmed the guesswork and also revealed that the plan was to produce a total of 5 films (and the fourth was announced around the same time, when it was revealed that Reeves would also star in a new Matrix movie that brings back some original characters from the Wachowski saga).

The latest on John Wick 4

As the pandemic put filming bans for a full year, filming of John Wick 4 was delayed and the planned release date had to be canceled. But now a new photo confirms that Keanu Reeves is already on the set, which means the project has already started and it could be months before they are finished.









According to reports, the 56-year-old actor arrived at Potsdam Babelsberg Studios in Berlin in early April. But that doesn’t mean that John Wick 4 will be released anytime soon, as Wick supposedly has to finish filming Matrix 4 first.

Filming has already started

Shamier Anderson, one of the new cast members, revealed the first photo from the set, which doesn’t really reveal a lot of details about the film and its character. But it’s the image that marks the start of filming for the fourth film in the saga, which means it could all be ready for a release in 2022.

The cast in John Wick 4

Right now, Keanu Reeves is the only actor listed on IMDb, but if we factor in how things ended in Part Three, we’ll likely have Ian McShane back as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King and Halle Berry as Sofia. Certainly the movie will feature new characters who will become Wick’s allies or enemies during the battle that will drag itself into a fifth movie.