Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already planning the wedding

You are serious! On their first attempt 17 years ago, Ben Affleck (48) and Jennifer Lopez (51) postponed their wedding before they separated completely. Now the two have found each other again – and don’t want to leave anything to chance.
According to the US magazine “Globe”, the 51-year-old has already hired a wedding planner – because she does not want to let the “Batman” star go again. An insider reported: “J.Lo wants to pull off the most spectacular yes-word in Hollywood history. And for that she needs a long lead time. “
She’s already looking for the place
Ben is said to have given Jennifer the green light to start looking for a suitable location for the wedding. For this purpose, the couple should already coordinate with their A-list friends in which period the busy stars are most likely to take time off for the ceremony.
The friend goes on to explain: “Jennifer is on cloud nine and Ben is on the same wavelength. She therefore wants to bind the love of her life to her sooner rather than later – so that the story of 2004 does not repeat itself again. ” (ds / bnr)