Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already planning the wedding

Again and again they are caught by paparazzi: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez.

Officially, the two, who were a couple years ago, have not yet officially announced their relationship.







She is already looking for a suitable date for the big party with her celebrity friends.

7/7 Ben Affleck is said to have agreed to these plans.

You are serious! On their first attempt 17 years ago, Ben Affleck (48) and Jennifer Lopez (51) postponed their wedding before they separated completely. Now the two have found each other again – and don’t want to leave anything to chance.

According to the US magazine “Globe”, the 51-year-old has already hired a wedding planner – because she does not want to let the “Batman” star go again. An insider reported: “J.Lo wants to pull off the most spectacular yes-word in Hollywood history. And for that she needs a long lead time. “

She’s already looking for the place

Ben is said to have given Jennifer the green light to start looking for a suitable location for the wedding. For this purpose, the couple should already coordinate with their A-list friends in which period the busy stars are most likely to take time off for the ceremony.