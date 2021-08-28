Saturday, August 28, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are already planning the wedding

By Sonia Gupta
You are serious! On their first attempt 17 years ago, Ben Affleck (48) and Jennifer Lopez (51) postponed their wedding before they separated completely. Now the two have found each other again – and don’t want to leave anything to chance.

According to the US magazine “Globe”, the 51-year-old has already hired a wedding planner – because she does not want to let the “Batman” star go again. An insider reported: “J.Lo wants to pull off the most spectacular yes-word in Hollywood history. And for that she needs a long lead time. “


