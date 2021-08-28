Infinite: New trailer for the action film with Mark Wahlberg

Paramount + has a first trailer for the action film Infinite published with Mark Wahlberg. The streaming provider also announced that the film will be available from June 10th. Infinite was previously postponed several times and will no longer come to cinemas, at least in the USA. What the plan for the German release looks like is still unknown. Is current Infinite announced in Germany for a theatrical release on September 9th.

Infinite tells a story about a group of women and men who, over the centuries of human history, have been salvaged over and over again to fight a madman who wants to destroy the world. But the fate of the planet depends on a man suffering from schizophrenia who has to come to terms with the fact that his dreams and memories come from his past life.









In addition to Mark Wahlberg, in Infinite also to see Sophie Cookson, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes, Wallis Day, Toby Jones, Liz Carr and Kae Alexander. The film was directed by Antoine Fuqua, the script is by Ian Shorr.