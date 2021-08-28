In the video, she’s having a house party

After Billie Eilish released her single “Your Power” from her upcoming second album HAPPIER THAN EVER in April, she announced on her social media on Wednesday that her second single “Lost Cause” including a music video would be released at 6 p.m. German time – and so it happened. Listen to Billie Eilish’s new song here and watch the video, which Eilish directed himself and threw a house party with friends again:









Second official single from the second album

Less than a week ago, the singer’s brother and production partner, Finneas, indicated that a new single from the album was on the way. Billie Eilish stated in advance of the release that “Lost Cause” was one of her personal favorite songs on the new album.

“Lost Cause” is the second official single after “Your Power”. In 2020 she already had the songs “My Future” and “Therefore I Am” heard and seen.

HAPPIER THAN EVER is out on July 30th, 2021. Her brother Finneas co-wrote and produced it. Billie Eilish described her album at the announcement as “my favorite thing that I have ever created. I can’t tell you at all. I’ve never felt so much love for a project as I did for this one. I hope you feel what I feel. “

In April her single “Your Power” was released, in which Billie Eilish gives a strong answer to abuse of power. Not only did she make a strong appearance in front of the camera with a 36 kilo anaconda draped around her, but also behind the camera – because she also directed the shooting of the music video.