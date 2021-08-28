“I have no idea”: is Britney Spears’ career over?

For over two years now, everything at Britney Spears has actually revolved around her guardianship dispute and confused Instagram posts. Of course, the fans still hope that their idol will return to the stage at some point. But Spears does not want to make a clear statement.

When will US singer Britney Spears return to the stage? A question that preoccupies many fans of the pop princess. In a new Instagram video, the 39-year-old answers three frequently asked questions from her followers. In addition to her favorite business trip and her shoe size, they also wanted to know if she would ever be on stage again. “I have no idea,” admits the mother of two openly.









“I’m having fun right now, a new chapter in my life is just beginning,” Spears continues. At the end of April, the 39-year-old assured in an Instagram video that she was currently very happy. “I’m doing very well, I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, wonderful children, and I’m taking a break right now to focus on myself.”

“Unlimited work break”

Britney Spears is currently fighting in court to end the guardianship of her father Jamie Spears. She is said to be “afraid” of him and “not be able to continue her career” if he “controls” her, argue her lawyers. After a series of public breakdowns, he took over the guardianship of his daughter in 2008.

In February, a court ruled that Jamie Spears should continue to manage the assets of the former teen star – together with the trust company Bessemer Trust. On June 23, the pop singer wants to speak personally in court.

Britney Spears was one of the most successful female pop stars after the turn of the millennium. She is said to have sold more than 100 million records in her career. From 2013 to 2017 she had her own show in Las Vegas. She last performed live at the end of 2018. At the beginning of 2019 she announced that she wanted to take an “indefinite break from work”.