Her husband is jealous of her ex

The 32-year-old actress, who slips into the role of Sophie again in the sequel to the musical film, was in a relationship with her co-star for three years from 2008 after the two met on the set of the first part. Now Seyfried admitted that she would feel just like her current husband Thomas Sadoski if it were the other way around and he stood in front of the camera again with an ex-flame. She would also be concerned if her daughter’s father found it “absolutely okay” for the ex-couple to slip into their respective roles together again. The actress told the Daily Mirror: “I think he has exactly the same problems with it that I would have if we were hanging out with one of his ex-girlfriends from a long time ago. I think you always think, ‘I love that person so much, so that person has to love them as well. ‘ I assume that everyone loves Tommy because I love him. I assume that everyone sees him the way I do. I think he assumed that Dominic loves me the way I do he loves me. And that’s just not the case. It’s cute. I prefer him to be jealous rather than totally okay with it. “