Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNewsHer husband is jealous of her ex
News

Her husband is jealous of her ex

By Arjun Sethi
0
64




The 32-year-old actress, who slips into the role of Sophie again in the sequel to the musical film, was in a relationship with her co-star for three years from 2008 after the two met on the set of the first part. Now Seyfried admitted that she would feel just like her current husband Thomas Sadoski if it were the other way around and he stood in front of the camera again with an ex-flame. She would also be concerned if her daughter’s father found it “absolutely okay” for the ex-couple to slip into their respective roles together again. The actress told the Daily Mirror: “I think he has exactly the same problems with it that I would have if we were hanging out with one of his ex-girlfriends from a long time ago. I think you always think, ‘I love that person so much, so that person has to love them as well. ‘ I assume that everyone loves Tommy because I love him. I assume that everyone sees him the way I do. I think he assumed that Dominic loves me the way I do he loves me. And that’s just not the case. It’s cute. I prefer him to be jealous rather than totally okay with it. “


Previous articleSofía Vergara “Modern Family”: Pure bliss! With THIS bosom cracker, the Latina ensures weak knees
Next articleThor 4 makes all other Marvel films look pale – at least when it comes to the hot parties on set
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv