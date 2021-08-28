Sunday, August 29, 2021
News

Hansesound publishes “Hacksaw Ridge” and other films on Ultra HD Blu-ray in limited media books

By Vimal Kumar
08/27/2021

HanseSound Musik und Film GmbH has announced further catalog titles from LEONINE, which are expected to be limited this year Mediabooks be put on the market. This time, however, the films are not only in high definition, but also in high definition in 4K resolution on Ultra HD Blu-ray! The Independent publishes Mel Gibson’s war drama “Hacksaw Ridge – The Decision“(Australia, USA 2016) with Andrew Garfield, the action thriller”Lone survivor“(USA 2013) by Peter Berg with Mark Wahlberg and Dennis Gansels”Mechanic: Resurrection“(USA, France, Bulgaria, Germany 2016) with Jason Statham, Jessica Alba and Tommy Lee Jones. Each title appears in the Mediabook in triplicate (each limited to 333 copies) including a booklet. The discs are identical to the first editions and have, among other things via German sound in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. You can read all the details in our film database.

  • Lone_Survivor_Galerie_4K_Mediabook_Cover_A.jpg

    Cover A (333 copies)

  • Lone_Survivor_Galerie_4K_Mediabook_Cover_B.jpg

    Cover B (333 copies)

  • Lone_Survivor_Galerie_4K_Mediabook_Cover_C.jpg

    Cover C (333 copies)

  • Mechanic_Resurrection_Galerie_4K_Mediabook_Cover_A.jpg

    Cover A (333 copies)

  • Mechanic_Resurrection_Galerie_4K_Mediabook_Cover_B.jpg

    Cover B (333 copies)

  • Mechanic_Resurrection_Galerie_4K_Mediabook_Cover_C.jpg

    Cover C (333 copies)




In addition, HanseSound will collaborate with MaRuMi FilmMotion to produce the horror film “Night Angel – The Whore of Satan“(USA 1990) on Blu-ray as limited mediabook edition publish including DVD version and 24-page booklet. Here, too, three different cover motifs will appear, each limited to 333 copies. The bonus material includes several trailers and a slideshow. The German language version is available in DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0. The film was originally supposed to be published in Mediabook in April. (sw)

Vimal Kumar
