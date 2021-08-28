George Clooney: How To Meet The Hollywood Star For Lunch

George Clooney, like his wife Amal Clooney, is known for being involved in social causes. With the “Clooney Foundation for Justice” the celebrity couple takes care of the fight against human rights violations. To raise money for this, Clooney and the online fundraising platform Omaze came up with something special: he is giving away a lunch in his villa on Lake Como in Italy. (Also read: Portrait of George Clooney – Sexiest Man Alive and Hollywood’s Political Conscience)

George Clooney: Funny video clip about the action

The actor advertises the action in a video clip. “Hello, I’m George Clooney. And as soon as this pandemic is over, I want you to celebrate with Amal and me in our house on Lake Como,” he explains at the beginning of the video – and continues: “I’m serious, to support my foundation, we will fly you and a friend to Italy. “

Here you can register for the raffle directly









Clooney also shows a lot of humor in the video. “One of my favorite things about getting to know new people is that you never know if a lifelong friendship might develop,” he says before the video turns into a comedy in which Clooney makes a new acquaintance himself and becomes an unwanted flatmate . Clooney also has a little swipe at his fellow actor Brad Pitt: In the video he shows himself to be a true Pitt fanatic who even has cushions with the likeness of Hollywood Beaus. (Also interesting: GQ ranking – these are the best films with George Clooney)

Information on the conditions of participation

Full details can be found on Omaze’s website. The website describes the profit as follows:

Celebrate with the Clooneys in their home on Lake Como when the pandemic is over.

Have a toast with George and Amal and get to know them over lunch.

Take a photo together to remember this day forever.

You will be flown to Italy and accommodated in a 4-star hotel.

Participation in the contest is free, but whoever buys entries, so to speak donate, increases their chances of winning. 100 entries cost ten dollars (the equivalent of 8.20 euros), 2,000 entries cost 100 dollars (82 euros).