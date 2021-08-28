Gellert Grindelwald: Fantastic Beasts 3: Mikkelsen would have liked to talk to Depp – culture

Mads Mikkelsen took over the role of Gellert Grindelwald from Johnny Depp (right) last year. Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com / Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com





After Johnny Depp had to resign his role in “Fantastic Beasts 3”, Mads Mikkelsen would have liked to talk to him.

Last year Johnny Depp (58) had to relinquish his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of the “Fantastic Beasts” series. His colleague Mads Mikkelsen (55) will take on his role and now admits that he would have liked to talk to his predecessor in advance.

That’s just the way it is sometimes

“I mean, obviously they wanted to keep making the film and obviously he wasn’t involved anymore,” Mikkelsen told the British newspaper “The Times”. He didn’t know what happened in his colleague’s private life and “I don’t know if it was fair that he lost the job, but I knew the show was going on and I would have liked to talk to him about it if I did Had a chance “, but he doesn’t know Depp well enough for that.









Those responsible, who “were obviously in a hurry”, called Mikkelsen back then – “and I loved the script and said yes”. The Dane knows that his acceptance was “controversial for many people”, but it is just the same in show business sometimes.

What happened?

Johnny Depp had already returned to the set in his role as Gellert Grindelwald for the third part of “Fantastic Beasts” and, according to a report in the industry magazine “The Hollywood Reporter”, had already shot a scene. However, Warner Bros. asked him to resign after losing a lawsuit against the editor of the British “The Sun”, which had previously described him as a “woman thug”. The court battle had led to another chapter in the war of the roses between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard (35), who were married between 2015 and 2017 and accuse each other of domestic violence.

In November 2020 it was announced that Mikkelsen would be seen instead of Depp in the new part of the series. “Fantastic Beasts 3” was supposed to start in November 2021, but had to be postponed due to the corona pandemic. Publication is currently expected in summer 2022.





