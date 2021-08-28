First trailer for “They Want Me Dead” · KINO.de

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for the action thriller “They Want Me Dead”. And that promises pure excitement with Angelina Jolie.

In the 2010s, Angelina Jolie was not only considered a femme fatale of Hollywood, but also an action heroine. Whether as the screen incarnation of Lara Croft in the “Tomb Raider” films, as the deadly wife at the side of her ex-husband Brad Pitt in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith ”or the super killer Fox who tricked gravity into“ Wanted ”: Jolie wowed with every role.

In recent years, however, she has turned her back on the action genre. As a director, she is more interested in human stories in the face of harrowing fates. But now fans can finally welcome her back to the action section after more than ten years: In “They Want Me Dead” she plays fire jumper Hannah Faber, who wrestles with her conscience after a failed mission. But then she discovers the young Connor Casserly (Finn Little) from her observation tower. He is hunted by two killers (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen). It is now up to her to save the boy’s life and perhaps find forgiveness.

And the first trailer definitely looks like a lot of action and thrill:









“They Want Me Dead”: Director Taylor Sheridan is a source of suspense

In addition to Jolie, Nicholas Hoult and “Game of Thrones” villain Aiden Gillen, new billionaire Tyler Perry, “Punisher” Jon Bernthal and Jake Weber can be seen in other roles. The man who brought them all together in front of the camera is particularly promising: Taylor Sheridan.

The 50-year-old is considered one of Hollywood’s best filmmakers for adult entertainment and dark, serious stuff. He wrote the scripts for the two “Sicario” films and “Hell or High Water”. He directed the thriller “Wind River” with MCU stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. With “They Want Me Dead” Sheridan should be in his element again. The German theatrical release is on May 13, 2021.

