Feature film highlights on TV today: “Stralsund” with Katharina Wackernagel

Today, Saturday, you can expect top-class cast members on television: Watch feature films with, among others, Katharina Wackernagel, Mel Gibson and Isabelle Huppert. You can look forward to the crime thriller, the family film and the thriller of the day.

For today’s Saturday we have selected seven films that are well worth seeing and that are available in the Free TV to see: From 8:15 p.m., a crime novel, a family film and a thriller will be on the program. And if you are primarily looking for films with star cast: Today you can experience greats like Rainer Furch, Michael Corcoran, Helena Pieske, Edwin ‘EdVanz’d’ Morrow and Victor Galloway. These are the film tips of the day.

Enjoy your movies in HD – with Sky

Crime: “Stralsund” with Katharina Wackernagel and Alexander Held (8:15 pm on ZDF)

The violent death of a business lawyer confronts Nina Petersen and her colleagues with a complex case that goes back to the days after the reunification. Johannes Kellermann is found shot dead in his villa. Initial investigations point to a robbery and murder. But when a manifest appears in which a group confesses to the murder, the case takes an explosive turn.

This thriller by Alexander Dierbach with Katharina Wackernagel as Nina Petersen, Alexander Held as Karl Hidde, Karim Günes as Karim Uthman, Andreas Schröders as Techniker Stein, Johannes Zirner as Thomas Jung and Leonard Carow as Dominik Euler promises 90 minutes of entertainment.

Exciting family film: “Peter Hase” with Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson (8:15 pm on Sat.1)

Peter Rabbit, his three sisters and their cousin spend their days pestering Mr. McGregor in his vegetable garden. When the old man dies, there is no stopping the gang from having fun in his house and on his land. But the heir to the house soon arrives and discovers what’s going on there. A relentless fight breaks out between the new Mr. McGregor and the rabbits.

This family film by Will Gluck with Rose Byrne as Bea, Domhnall Gleeson as Thomas McGregor, Sam Neill as Mr. McGregor, Marianne Jean Baptiste as manager, Terenia Edwards as Harrods employee – Siobhan and Natalie Dew as Harrods employee – Janelle promises for 110 Minutes of delicious humor, thrilling action, loving romance and gripping tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Action-packed thriller: “Am wilden Fluss” with Meryl Streep and Kevin Bacon (10:00 pm on ZDFneo)

As a birthday present for her son Roarke, Gail organizes a river rafting tour. She hopes to be reconciled with her husband during the trip. On the way, two men join the family without being asked. Gail realizes too late that something is wrong with them. Wade and Terry, wanted for robbery, take the family hostage.

This thriller by Curtis Hanson with Meryl Streep as Gail Hartman, Kevin Bacon as Wade, David Strathairn as Tom Hartman, Joseph Mazzello as Roarke, Stephanie Sawyer as Willa and John C. Reilly as Terry promises 105 minutes of rousing action, loving romance and nerve-wracking Tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Action-packed action thriller: “Hitman: Agent 47” with Rupert Friend and Zachary Quinto (10:05 pm on Sat.1)

The hit man Agent 47 is looking for Katia van Dees, the daughter of the clone project inventor.









This action thriller by Aleksander Bach with Rupert Friend as Agent 47, Zachary Quinto as John Smith, Hannah Ware as Katia van Dees, Thomas Kretschmann as Le Clerq, Jürgen Prochnow as Tobias and Emilio Rivera as Fabian promises rousing action and crushing tension for 115 minutes.

Action: ⭐⭐ tension: ⭐

Crime drama: “Elle” with Isabelle Huppert and Laurent Lafitte (11:15 pm on MDR)

The entrepreneur Michèle, who has just turned sixty, is overwhelmed and raped by a burglar in her villa. She doesn’t go to the police, but one day the rapist’s messages reach her. She makes her search for the man, and when she finally finds him, she loses herself in a dangerous game that could get out of control at any moment.

Crime drama by Paul Verhoeven with Isabelle Huppert as Michèle Leblanc, Laurent Lafitte as Patrick, Anne Consigny as Anna, Charles Berling as Richard Leblanc, Christian Berkel as Robert and Judith Magre as Irène Leblanc promises 125 minutes of delicious humor, rousing action, loving romance, challenging plot and exciting suspense.

claim: ⭐ Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐

Romantic drama: “Luck by my side” with Hilary Swank and Emmy Rossum (11:25 pm on 3sat)

The world collapses for concert pianist Kate when she is diagnosed with ALS. Due to the incurable nervous disease, she has to give up her beloved job and becomes a need for care. Since she feels patronized by expert carers, Kate hires the chaotic student Bec. Their tactless manner requires a lot of patience, but Kate doesn’t just feel like a patient. From now on both of them master the challenges of life together.

This drama from George C. Wolfe with Hilary Swank as Kate, Emmy Rossum as Bec, Josh Duhamel as Evan, Loretta Devine as Marilyn, Marcia Gay Harden as Elizabeth and Frances Fisher as Gwen promises 95 minutes of delicious humor, loving romance and a sophisticated storyline .

claim: ⭐ humor: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐⭐

Exciting war drama: “We were heroes” with Mel Gibson and Greg Kinnear (00:00 on Sat.1)

Although Colonel Hal G. Moore, as an experienced military strategist, assesses that he will be sent to the “La Drang Valley” with almost no chance, he has no choice but to prepare his men for Vietnam. But even he is not prepared for the next kamikaze mission. Once landed on foreign soil, every plan is instantly pulverized.

This Randall Wallace war drama starring Mel Gibson as Lt. Col. Harold ‘Hal’ Moore, Greg Kinnear as Major Bruce ‘Snakeshit’ Crandall, Sam Elliott as Sergeant Major Basil Plumley, Madeleine Stowe as Julie Moore, Chris Klein as 2nd Lt. Jack Geoghegan and Ryan Hurst as Sergeant Ernie Savage promises 150 minutes of rousing action, heartwarming romance and overwhelming tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

If you are looking for other exciting films, series or current sports broadcasts in the TV program, you will find it in our section TV updates numerous TV recommendations.

TV program data from the FUNKE media group was used to create this article.

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, exciting information about your favorite celebrities and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de