Fast & Furious 9: Comeback for Paul Walker’s Brian? We asked Vin Diesel

By Sonia Gupta
First of all: The fact that Walker can be seen in the trailer for “F9”, the original English title, was ultimately just a marketing ploy, as director Justin Lin revealed.

In the seventh part of the series, O’Conner was brought back thanks to trick technology. It was then that Paul Walker’s brothers jumped Caleb and Cody as an actor. The animation artists then made their faces into those of their late brother. Rumors that this would also happen in the ninth film had been around for a long time. But out of respect for Paul Walker and his family, it is particularly difficult to continue using O’Conner as a character. Here’s what Lin told Entertainment Weekly:




“Yes, that is a Constant topic and something that I always treat with great respect. The fact that Brian O’Conner is still alive in the universe must be recognized. We’ll treat ‘F9’ as the first movie in the last chapter. And this topic is something to think about. How can we make his presence in a respectful way reproduce? We talk about that all the time. I think in ‘F9’ we found a way that I can give my blessings. But in terms of how we’re going to end the saga, that’s one topic I’ll keep going on think a lot. “

In an interview with the Brazilian site CinePop.com, Lin reiterated his point of view: “The decision to keep Brian alive was made when I was not there. So I have to be very respectful of it. I have to be good and confident feel with what’s going to happen. “


