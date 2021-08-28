Extremely entertaining sci-fi actioner with Tom Cruise in top shape

Tom Cruise is a guarantee for exciting action films. The most recent Mission: Impossible adventures are the best evidence of this. But even aside from the line of agents, Cruise has delivered a few hits in recent years.

The time loop film Edge of Tomorrow is definitely one of these hits. Together with Emily Blunt, Cruise repeatedly experiences them same sequence of events, as did Bill Murray in Groundhog Day.

The big difference is: At Edge of Tomorrow, the tatters fly. The science fiction film directed by Doug Liman has a few rousing action scenes to offer and feels extremely entertaining – despite the constant repetition.

Edge of Tomorrow features excellent sci-fi action

This short break is the greatest feat of the film. Edge of Tomorrow not only leaves a well-known concept rolled into one unusual setting (Alien Invasion on Earth). He celebrates the concept with great ingenuity.

Edge of Tomorrow is varied and entertaining. And in contrast to all other action films with Tom Cruise in the lead role, we see the hero die several times. Whole 26 times Major William Cage, embodied by him, bites the grass. As drastic as that sounds, in the finished film it’s sometimes very funny.









An alien invasion as a time warp with Tom Cruise

The Japanese light novel forms the basis for the story of Edge of Tomorrow All You Need Is Kill * by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. The plot revolves around a character stuck in a time warp trying to find a way to get around the attacking aliens

– the so-called mimics – to defeat.

In the film, Tom Cruise doesn’t just dig through the chaos of the time loop. In the middle of the action, Major William Cage meets Sergeant Rita Vrataski, played by Emily Blunt. As soon as they die, the day starts all over again. Like in a video game, you have to figure out how to do it get to the next level.

The concept is one of the movie’s great charms. Without Cruise and Blunt, Edge of Tomorrow would not work. The two have one great chemistry. We very much hope that one day the potential sequel really comes off.

