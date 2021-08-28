Eva Green: 15 facts about the French actress

by Bernd Teichmann



In Tim Burton’s “Island of Special Children” she plays the director of an orphanage. Eva Green already turned James Bond’s head. 15 facts about the French actress.

• In her new film, the teenager Jacob lands on the “Island of special children”that he assists in fighting hostile creatures. Eva plays the director of the local orphanage, Miss Alma LeFay Peregrine.

• She is a native Parisian, born on July 6, 1980.

• Her father Walter is a dentist, her mother the French actress Marlène Jobert. Eva has one twin sister, Joy, who doesn’t look like you.

•After you Isabelle Adjani, her great role model to this day, in François Truffaut’s “The Story of Adele H.” (1975), she made up her mind: she wanted to become an actress.

• She is actually one blonde, but has been coloring her hair black since she was 14, because, as she says, it flatters her more and goes better with her skin tone.

• She went to school in Paris and England, then studied acting at the Saint Paul Drama School in Paris, the Weber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art in London and took a directing course at the Tisch School of Arts at New York University.

• She celebrated her big breakthrough in 2003 in Bernardo Bertolucci’s very revealing Ménage à trois “The dreamer”. Both her agent and her parents had previously advised her not to take on the role of Isabelle. They were afraid that Eva would suffer a fate similar to that of Maria Schneider, for whom the shooting of Bertolucci’s “The Last Tango in Paris” (1972) had been traumatic. Green, however, assured that she felt comfortable with the sex and nude scenes under Bertolucci’s guidance. When her family saw the film, she was still embarrassed.









• Although she is in the opening credits of the Bond adventure “Casino Royale” After Daniel Craig is named second, Eva only appears in the film after 58 minutes.

• Unsurprisingly, she is an attractive and sought-after one Advertising medium, among others for Armani, Montblanc and Lancôme.

• She shot a very elegant spot for the Dior fragrance “Midnight Poison”, directed by Wong-Kar Wai.

• And for the bond film sponsor Heineken – befitting:

• This spot for the jewelry and watch manufacturer Breil is also pretty.

• This is what she says:

“This job does not satisfy me one hundred percent. I would like to travel. Maybe one day I will live in Norway and bake cakes.”

• This is what others say:

“If the role of a complicated woman with a murderous side or a psychic or both is up for grabs, Green is at the top of the list.” (“Vice”)

• Eva Green for beginners:



“The Dreamers” (2003)

“Kingdom of Heaven” (2005)

“Casino Royale” (2006)

“Perfect Sense” (2012)

“The Salvation” (2014)

“Penny Dreadful” (2014)