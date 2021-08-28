European Championship final Italy versus England: Tom Cruise in the stadium next to David Beckham and Kate Moss – soccer

Hollywood star Tom Cruise at Wembley Stadium Photo: dpa / Carl Recine

In addition to Kate Moss, David Beckham and Luis Figo, there is also a real Hollywood star at the final of the 2021 European Championship in the stadium. Tom Cruise watched the match between Italy and England live in the stadium.







London – First Wimbledon, then Wembley: actor Tom Cruise (“Mission Impossible”) visited two of the most important sports venues in England over the weekend. First, the 59-year-old was at the tennis tournament in the English capital on Saturday and followed the women’s final between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova. He was accompanied by fellow actor Hayley Atwell (39, “Captain America: The First Avenger”).

On Sunday, Cruise was seen in the stands at Wembley Stadium. During the European Championship final between England and Italy, he also talked to ex-soccer player David Beckham. British model Kate Moss and former Portuguese footballer Luis Figo were also there live. Cruise last shot the seventh part of the Mission Impossible series in the city.





