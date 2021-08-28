Dwayne Johnson: He’s getting in shape with this breakfast

In the end, Dwayne Johnson gives everything again. Because of the corona pandemic, working on his debut as the superhero Black Adam has turned into a marathon. For two years he has been working alongside Batman and Wonder Woman to get into the cinematic Olympus of DC Comics. “That hurts even a pro like“ The Rock ”. “All the training, the diet,” he wrote in early July 2021 next to a skull emoji on Instagram. But the grand finale was within reach. And Johnson prepared for the final week of filming as he would have done for a wrestling match: with breakfast for champions – but not exactly for mere mortals. (Also Read: These Rules Of Success Made Dwayne Johnson One Of The Richest Hollywood Actors)

Dwayne Johnson’s Power Breakfast

“I have to show my body next week,” Johnson said on Instagram on a reel. The most difficult scenes of the shooting were put on the last week so that he could prepare for them specifically. It all starts with breakfast. “It doesn’t look like much, but it’s about the results,” he commented looking at the sideboard. To be honest, it could have been worse. (Also interesting: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s training is so tough)









Instead of a smoothie with raw eggs à la Rocky, the actor relied on a breakfast bowl of a different kind to take in lots of carbohydrates and proteins before his big performance. Johnson started the day with a combination of brown rice, steak and egg white. A handful of blueberries provided the important vitamins and trace elements.

“Black Adam” final for “The Rock”

Dwayne Johnson has cut all salt from his diet in the fight against water retention. It also reduces the amount of fluids he consumes. The action star therefore opted for a watered-down rice porridge: “Normal people eat this warmed up with a spoon. I just drink it. “

The actor was aware that the Reel would not win him a food blogger award. “I know what you’re thinking,” he assured her. But the only thing that counted for him was the results of his power diet. “The goal is to raise the bar with ‘Black Adam’,” he said. “Crossed fingers for a strong final next week.” The pictures from the set confirmed: Goal achieved.

“Black Adam” should come to German cinemas in summer 2022.