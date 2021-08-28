Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. are developing in the crypto market today | news

Forex in this article

The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 48,934.92 today, compared to $ 49,039.03 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 636.47. The price was yesterday at $ 633.05.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you

Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

Ethereum is in the red at $ 3,245.47. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,267.55.









The Litecoin course is in the red. This is currently trading at $ 174.13. The day before, the rate had stood at $ 175.74.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.167 on Saturday. The Ripple price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.183 US dollars.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2.855. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.937.

The Monero is worth $ 305.25 on Saturday. The Monero rate fell compared to the previous day when it was still at $ 314.38.

The IOTA course is easier than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.021. Yesterday the price was still at $ 1.039.

The Verge price runs sideways at 0.0284 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

The price of the digital currency Stellar fell to $ 0.3509 on Saturday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.3553 US dollars.

The NEM course stagnates on Saturday. The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.1970 after trading at $ 0.1993 the previous day.

The Dash price declined to $ 239.16 after showing up at $ 241.50 the previous day.

The price of the digital currency NEO is today at 54.45 US dollars in the red. The previous day the price was $ 55.32.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com