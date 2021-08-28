Sunday, August 29, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. are developing...
News

Crypto market report: This is how Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co. are developing in the crypto market today | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
99




The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 48,934.92 today, compared to $ 49,039.03 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price has increased compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 636.47. The price was yesterday at $ 633.05.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

Ethereum is in the red at $ 3,245.47. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 3,267.55.




The Litecoin course is in the red. This is currently trading at $ 174.13. The day before, the rate had stood at $ 175.74.

The Ripple is worth $ 1.167 on Saturday. The Ripple price fell compared to the previous day when it was still at 1.183 US dollars.

The Cardano rate decreased to $ 2.855. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 2.937.

The Monero is worth $ 305.25 on Saturday. The Monero rate fell compared to the previous day when it was still at $ 314.38.

The IOTA course is easier than the day before. An IOTA is currently worth $ 1.021. Yesterday the price was still at $ 1.039.

The Verge price runs sideways at 0.0284 US dollars compared to the previous day’s level.

The price of the digital currency Stellar fell to $ 0.3509 on Saturday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.3553 US dollars.

The NEM course stagnates on Saturday. The NEM price was quoted at $ 0.1970 after trading at $ 0.1993 the previous day.

The Dash price declined to $ 239.16 after showing up at $ 241.50 the previous day.

The price of the digital currency NEO is today at 54.45 US dollars in the red. The previous day the price was $ 55.32.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: Lukasz Stefanski / Shutterstock.com


Previous articleTom Cruise dares the most daring stunt so far
Next articleThis bank manager quit his job and loves new life
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv