Sunday, August 29, 2021
Coronavirus anthem: Cardi B’s video becomes a chart hit – Panorama

By Arjun Sethi
Cardi B performing in Miami. Photo: imago images / ZUMA Press / Imagespace via www.imago-images.de



US rapper Cardi B actually only wanted to comment on the corona virus. But a DJ had the idea to turn the statement into a song and apparently hit the right nerve.

Los Angeles – A video by US rapper Cardi B (27, “Bodak Yellow”) has sparked hype on the Internet – a kind of coronavirus anthem.




“Wow, number two in the hip-hop charts on iTunes” wrote Cardi B on Tuesday (local time) in her Instagram story and marked the song “Coronavirus” in the US rankings. Producer and DJ iMarkkeyz from Brooklyn processed Cardi B’s internet statement on the current crisis situation (“Coronavirus! I’m telling you, is gettin ‘real!”) Into the beat-heavy song four days ago, which was spread via video on Twitter and Instagram .

Some fans then shot dance clips for the hit and published them online. It was also played in clubs. The top rapper then expressed her encouragement on Twitter and Instagram. Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has been married to her rapper colleague Offset (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) since 2017 and has an almost two-year-old daughter named Kulture Kiari Cephus with him.



Current reports, background information worth knowing and useful tips – in our dossier we bundle all articles on Corona.


Arjun Sethi
