Saturday, August 28, 2021
Chris Pratt in the sci-fi hit "The Tomorrow War"

By Vimal Kumar
Trailer: Chris Pratt in the sci-fi hit “The Tomorrow War”

© Amazon Studios

05/29/2021

It will be a visually stunning film spectacle that fans of Chris Pratt can look forward to. Instead of going to the cinema, his new film “Tomorrow War” will be released on July 2nd on Amazon Prime.

Now the trailer for Chris Pratt’s latest action ScFi adventure has been dropped. It shows high school teacher Dan Forester completely stunned when he and his family and the rest of the world face a group of time travelers from the year 2051 who deliver an urgent message: 30 years later, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien Species.


Vimal Kumar
