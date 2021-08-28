Trailer: Chris Pratt in the sci-fi hit “The Tomorrow War”

05/29/2021 8:26 pm

It will be a visually stunning film spectacle that fans of Chris Pratt can look forward to. Instead of going to the cinema, his new film “Tomorrow War” will be released on July 2nd on Amazon Prime.

Now the trailer for Chris Pratt’s latest action ScFi adventure has been dropped. It shows high school teacher Dan Forester completely stunned when he and his family and the rest of the world face a group of time travelers from the year 2051 who deliver an urgent message: 30 years later, humanity is losing a global war against a deadly alien Species.

The end of mankind in “Tomorrow War”?

Using the latest technologies, soldiers from bygone eras are brought into the futuristic “present” to take on the fight against the overwhelming alien forces. So Forester is committed to this future war and will save the life of his family – and of course the whole world.

To this end, he is teaming up with the brilliant scientist Romeo Command (Yvonne Strahovski), who is convinced that it is the end for the human species and that it will disappear from the earth.









Chris Pratt: Another film in the starting blocks

While the film is due to appear on Amazon Prime at the beginning of July, Pratt is already working hard on another project – the thriller series “The Terminal List”, also planned for Amazon Studios. The 41-year-old recently published a long Instagram tribute to his co-stars and honored the inspirations behind the series characters.

Tribute to Navy Seals

“It was a great honor to work with the men in this photo. Many of them are real Navy Seals. As for the men, I don’t think there is anyone who equates to a Seal, ”wrote Pratt. “I’m trying my best to make James Reece credible. With enough smoke and mirrors and technical advice from the men who saw it, we’ll just manage to tell this incredible story authentically. “

This is what “The Terminal List” is all about

“The Terminal List” is about James Reece (Pratt), who loses his entire team in an attack in Afghanistan. The Navy SEAL commander returns to his family in America with a mountain of guilt. However, when new evidence emerges, the soldier has doubts.

Further research finally confirms a bad suspicion: Americans were behind the deadly attack. The conspiracy reaches into the highest circles. Those responsible must be exposed before Reece and his loved ones fall victim to them.