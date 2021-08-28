Cameron Diaz: This detail surprises you about daughter Raddix

Cameron Diaz is very fond of daughter Raddix. But there is one fact that makes them think – and it is not their taste in music.

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz, 47, and her husband Benji Madden, 41, have been parents to little Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden since December 2019. In “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the passionate mother has now revealed what surprises her most about her baby.

Cameron Diaz: “She is not the same baby as yesterday”



Her daughter is growing “so fast” that she now understands why friends who have children used to tell her to enjoy this time. “Literally every single day there are jumps and changes – and she is no longer the same baby as yesterday,” says Diaz. “But it’s also so nice to see this development and to be part of it,” she continues. “It’s the best thing that has ever happened to Benj and me.”









Raddix’s taste in music



The happy parents have also already got a foretaste of the little Raddix’s musical taste. The baby already has a good knack for rhythm, says the “Charlie’s Angels” star. In addition to classic nursery rhymes, she can also get excited about other things. “When we drive, Benj puts on Cuban, Afro-Cuban music and she sits in her car seat and kicks her little legs,” she proudly describes those everyday moments that Diaz then recalled with the words “Yes, this is my girl ! ” react.

