Cameron Diaz is finally giving up acting career

We have been seeing US actresses for some time Cameron Diaz no longer in front of the camera. Many fans had wondered about her departure from Hollywood and were sad to see the Hollywood star no longer on the screen.

Cameron Diaz career end?

She reports on her motives in a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow in the format “In Goop Health: The Sessions” on YouTube. After a while, the two of them start talking about what exactly made Diaz withdraw from the big screen. “I’ve worked so long, so hard, making films and it’s such a drudgery,” said Diaz. “I just decided that I wanted something different from life.”









Cameron Diaz talks about her daughter Raddix

With her husband and rock musician Benji Madden (41) she has been married since 2015. At the beginning of this year there was a big surprise for both of them: Theirs came in January Daughter Raddix to the world. As the “3 Angels for Charlie” star tells in another interview with Seth Meyer, for this reason and with regard to the special time caused by the corona pandemic, she now has more time for herself and her family.

“We are very grateful to be able to spend so much time together at the moment.” It is not known whether and for what kind of arrangements Cameron Diaz will return to the Hollywood industry. However, she has just published her own new range of wines, as Gwyneth Paltrow announced with a smile in an interview with Diaz.