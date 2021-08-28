Britney Spears’ lawyer Samuel Ingham wants to step down

Britney Spears’ court-appointed attorney has moved to step down in the guardianship case after 13 years of service.









The resignation of Samuel D. Ingham comes after the singer’s emotional testimony in the courtroom. Spears spoke about her manager’s resignation and the withdrawal of an asset management firm involved in her guardianship. The legal arrangement, established in 2008, gives Spears’ father and other parties extensive authority over their career, finances, personal life, and medical care.

Last month, Spears said in court that she wanted to end guardianship because it was abusive. In addition, the agreement forced her to take medication against her will and to wear an IUD for contraception.

In a brief complaint on Tuesday, Ingham said he would resign as soon as the court could appoint a new lawyer. The law firm Loeb & Loeb, which works together with Ingham, also announced its intention to resign.

Ingham in particular has been severely criticized in recent weeks. Spears said she wanted to be able to choose her own lawyer, but guardianship prevented her. The deal controls their finances, and Ingham was initially selected when the court found Spears unable to select an attorney.

The court-appointed attorney and the opposing attorneys are paid from Spear’s estate. Ingham has earned $ 3 million as a longtime attorney, equivalent to $ 475 an hour – a court-approved special rate for cases with “unusual problems that require exceptional expertise,” the New York Times reported.

The long-time manager of the pop star had recently given up his job. Larry Rudolph says he hasn’t spoken to Spears in two years and his professional services are no longer needed.