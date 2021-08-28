Sunday, August 29, 2021
Ben in love: Ex Jennifer Garner goes on a girl trip with her daughter

By Sonia Gupta
Jennifer Garner (49) and her daughter are having a good time! The actress was in a relationship with “Pearl Harbor” actor Ben Affleck (48) for over ten years. However, the former lovebirds have been going their separate ways since 2015. While the father of her children is currently tinkering with his ex J.Lo (51), the 49-year-old probably prefers to enjoy her time with her oldest offspring: The duo now went on a relaxed girls vacation!

Is this Jennifers reaction to Ben new romance? Because the mother-daughter team went to the city of love – Paris. Caught paparazzi Jennifer and her 15-year-old daughter Violet (15) waiting for their luggage. The Hollywood beauty and the teenager seemed totally relaxed – it seems as if the “30 overnight” actress wasted no thought on her newly-in love ex.

This was also confirmed by an insider. “The last thing she wants is to be with Ben To deal with love life. Her focus is always on the happiness of the children and that Ben is a good father, “the source told E! News.

