Angelina challenges court ruling: Brad Pitt is upset

The divorce battle between Angelina Jolie (45) and Brad Pitt (57) continues. The two Hollywood greats have been fighting for custody of their six children for years. After months of trial, the “Troy” actor was finally granted shared custody. The fact that his ex-partner does not want to recognize this judgment and is now appealing causes displeasure with the actor. Looks through further delays Brad endangers the well-being of the children.

As The Sun reported, the lawyers of the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star made a statement speaking on behalf of the 57-year-old. “Any delay would cause serious harm to the children since they are denied stability and stability”it says accusingly. It should be due to now Angelina Giving plans a further delay is said to be “completely inappropriate”.

However, the mother of six seems convinced that the court process was not fair. Requested several times Angelina the removal of the competent judge John W. Ouderkirk. Because of an alleged previous relationship with Brads He is said to be biased as a lawyer. She also criticized the fact that he refused to give her children a testimony in court.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the Producer Guild Awards in Beverly Hills in January 2012

Brad Pitt in Los Angeles in February 2020

Angelina Jolie with her children Knox, Zahara, Pax, Vivienne, Shiloh

