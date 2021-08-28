Sunday, August 29, 2021
Amanda Seyfried: Why did she marry Thomas heavily pregnant?

By Arjun Sethi
Have a quick trust and then off to the delivery room! Something like that happened at the wedding of Amanda Seyfried (32). In the ninth month pregnant, the actress gave her boyfriend and fellow actor Thomas Sadoski (42) the yes firmly – just for two, without much fanfare. But why the rush? The Mama Mia actress revealed that in an interview!

The Hollywood beauty is currently on the cover of fashion magazine Porter Edit to see. In the accompanying interview, Amanda also told about their marriage. There was no real celebration. They just don’t attach great importance to such things. Instead, she and her husband celebrated their wedding with a brunch in a café. But then why get married at all? “I really wanted a ring on my finger when it went to the hospital. What if something goes wrong and he’s not my legal wedded husband?”

Fortunately, Amanda’s and Thomas’ little daughter was born completely healthy and without any problems last year. So far, the parents have not wanted to reveal the name and they never show their faces in public. Would you have thought that the beauty got married for such practical reasons? Vote.

