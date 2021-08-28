Saturday, August 28, 2021
Amanda Seyfried: She’s supposed to be in a new Netflix movie

By Arjun Sethi
US star Amanda Seyfried is said to have a new project at the start: a Netflix horror film. What you already know about “Things Heard & Seen”.

Amanda Seyfried (33) is famous for her role as the beloved daughter in “Mamma Mia!” known, but this image is now getting a new coat of paint. Because the American is supposed to play a leading role in the Netflix production “Things Heard & Seen”. This is a paranormal horror film, as reported by “The Hollywood Reporter”.




The film is about a young couple who move to a farm near New York. People used to live there who were later murdered. Accordingly, there is also a curse on the new home. While more and more creepy things are happening on the property, the relationship between the two also reveals itself as a dark danger of its own … In the story, Seyfried will embody the woman who moves into the cursed house.

Oscar nominees Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini wrote the script for the film. The two were based on the book “All Things Cease to Appear” by author Elizabeth Brundage and will also direct the film. More is not known so far.

